Brokers Set Expectations for Zevra Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZVRA)

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital reduced their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Zevra Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 5th. Roth Capital analyst J. Aschoff now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.45) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.44). The consensus estimate for Zevra Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.54) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Zevra Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Get Zevra Therapeutics alerts:

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.09. Zevra Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 181.76% and a negative return on equity of 82.55%. The company had revenue of $3.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 million.

ZVRA has been the subject of several other research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Zevra Therapeutics from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zevra Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Read Our Latest Report on ZVRA

Zevra Therapeutics Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of ZVRA stock opened at $4.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.96. Zevra Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.89 and a 12-month high of $7.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zevra Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZVRA. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Zevra Therapeutics by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 34,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 17,557 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,704,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,883,000 after buying an additional 58,866 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 11.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 430,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 42,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zevra Therapeutics by 15.4% in the first quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 266,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 35,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

About Zevra Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zevra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zevra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.