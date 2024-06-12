Brokers Set Expectations for Barfresh Food Group, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BRFH)

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Greenridge Global dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for Barfresh Food Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 5th. Greenridge Global analyst W. Gregozeski now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for Barfresh Food Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share.
Barfresh Food Group Trading Up 8.2 %
Shares of BRFH stock opened at $1.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $29.00 million, a P/E ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 0.28. Barfresh Food Group has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $2.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.41.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Barfresh Food Group stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 22,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Barfresh Food Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.66% of the company’s stock.
Barfresh Food Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes ready-to-drink and ready-to-blend frozen beverages in the United States. It offers smoothies, shakes and frappes in various formats comprising ready-to-drink smoothie, easy pour, juice concentrates, and single serve.
