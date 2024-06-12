Brokerages Set BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Target Price at $23.67

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the five brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.67.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BLFS. StockNews.com raised BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, insider Sarah Aebersold sold 4,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total transaction of $70,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,128.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Sarah Aebersold sold 4,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total transaction of $70,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,128.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CMO Todd Berard sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $156,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 129,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,031,521.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,729 shares of company stock valued at $350,254 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLFS. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 1.0% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65,477 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 1.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 60,191 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in BioLife Solutions by 167.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 10.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 4.7% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 31,145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BLFS opened at $21.41 on Friday. BioLife Solutions has a 52-week low of $8.92 and a 52-week high of $24.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.48. The stock has a market cap of $986.36 million, a PE ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 1.80.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $31.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.30 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 45.84% and a negative return on equity of 12.89%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

