Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $104.41

Shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $104.41 and last traded at $103.79, with a volume of 20457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on BCO. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Brink’s from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. William Blair assumed coverage on Brink’s in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Brink’s from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Brink’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brink’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.50.

Get Brink's alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BCO

Brink’s Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Brink’s had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 59.84%. Brink’s’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Brink’s Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brink’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.243 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This is a boost from Brink’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brink’s

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 154.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brink’s by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 265.9% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brink’s

(Get Free Report)

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.