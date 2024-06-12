BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd Invests $16.19 Million in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)

BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,423,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,189,000. HUYA makes up 12.9% of BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd owned approximately 1.84% of HUYA at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUYA. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of HUYA by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 5,595 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of HUYA by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 33,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 13,968 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HUYA in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HUYA in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HUYA in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUYA traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $4.23. 1,479,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,541,222. The firm has a market cap of $985.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.20 and a beta of 0.64. HUYA Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $6.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.05.

HUYA ( NYSE:HUYA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $208.31 million during the quarter. HUYA had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HUYA Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HUYA. Bank of America raised shares of HUYA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.80 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HUYA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of HUYA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

