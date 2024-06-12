Bridges Investment Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 687,202 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 10,258 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 3.9% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $123,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $17,700,551,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 757,951,795 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $96,350,832,000 after purchasing an additional 32,038,029 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 16,029.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,865,216 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $36,260,810,000 after purchasing an additional 23,717,254 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,101,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $38,403,135,000 after purchasing an additional 21,649,871 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 30,350.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 6,531,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,178,164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510,119 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $187.23. 27,235,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,160,086. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.45, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.35 and a 52-week high of $191.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $182.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,400 shares in the company, valued at $19,836,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,264 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,000,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 104,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,836,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total value of $186,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,838 shares of company stock valued at $11,984,344 over the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

