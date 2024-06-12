Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital Stock Performance

Shares of BLIN opened at $1.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average is $1.01. Bridgeline Digital has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.82.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The software maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 million. Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 65.95% and a negative return on equity of 74.05%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

