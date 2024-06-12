Braidwell LP Reduces Stock Position in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Braidwell LP lessened its holdings in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Free Report) by 98.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,776,368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 109,251,000 shares during the period. Nevro comprises approximately 1.4% of Braidwell LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Braidwell LP owned 4.91% of Nevro worth $38,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Nevro by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Nevro in the third quarter worth $248,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro in the 3rd quarter valued at $329,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Nevro by 30.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,632 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Nevro by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 28,893 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 15,574 shares during the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nevro alerts:

Nevro Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVRO traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $9.25. 481,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,328. Nevro Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.93 and a twelve month high of $26.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.01 and a 200-day moving average of $15.21. The company has a current ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $339.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Nevro ( NYSE:NVRO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $101.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.90 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 19.17% and a negative return on equity of 27.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.98) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Nevro Corp. will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on NVRO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Nevro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Nevro from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Nevro from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Nevro from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Nevro from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nevro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.46.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Nevro

Nevro Profile

(Free Report)

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, engages in the provision of products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company provides HFX spinal cord stimulation (SCS) platform, which includes the Senza SCS implantable pulse generator (IPG) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic back and leg pain through paresthesia-free 10 kHz therapy, as well as offers Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS IPG systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.