Braidwell LP Raises Stock Holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Braidwell LP lifted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Free Report) by 40.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,357,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 389,800 shares during the quarter. Braidwell LP owned approximately 0.94% of Adaptive Biotechnologies worth $6,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADPT. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. RPO LLC bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 350.3% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 13,028 shares in the last quarter. 99.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.80.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,875. The company has a market cap of $537.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.34. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $9.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.77.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $41.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.78 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 56.58% and a negative net margin of 123.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Profile

(Free Report)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.