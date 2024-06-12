Braidwell LP Purchases 84,358 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Braidwell LP increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 84.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 184,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,358 shares during the quarter. Inspire Medical Systems comprises 1.4% of Braidwell LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Braidwell LP’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $37,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,740,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 256,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,845,000 after buying an additional 7,838 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 32,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,492,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Performance

Shares of INSP traded up $4.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $165.28. The company had a trading volume of 425,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,760. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.27 and a 52-week high of $330.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $196.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -300.51 and a beta of 1.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $164.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.41 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INSP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.87.

Insider Transactions at Inspire Medical Systems

In other news, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 15,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.03, for a total value of $3,450,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,271 shares in the company, valued at $6,503,178.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.03, for a total value of $3,450,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,503,178.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.53, for a total value of $107,215.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,070.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,527 shares of company stock worth $12,730,533 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

