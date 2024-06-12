Braidwell LP Has $18.86 Million Position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Braidwell LP cut its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Free Report) by 64.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,169,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,166,731 shares during the quarter. Braidwell LP owned about 1.45% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals worth $18,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 357.7% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 7,246 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $193,000. Institutional investors own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

DCPH stock remained flat at $25.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.51. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $25.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DCPH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $45.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.99 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 52.42% and a negative net margin of 108.86%. As a group, analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on DCPH shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jonestrading restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.60 price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.60 price objective (down from $26.00) on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.