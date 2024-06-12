Braidwell LP Decreases Stake in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Braidwell LP reduced its position in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) by 80.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 370,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,530,658 shares during the period. Braidwell LP’s holdings in Merus were worth $10,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Merus by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Merus by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merus by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merus by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 12,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Merus by 352.3% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,204 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merus Trading Up 2.7 %

Merus stock traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.64. The company had a trading volume of 302,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,087. Merus has a 12-month low of $19.81 and a 12-month high of $61.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Merus ( NASDAQ:MRUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 million. Merus had a negative net margin of 390.36% and a negative return on equity of 44.13%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merus will post -3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Merus news, VP Harry Shuman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $317,340.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,335.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MRUS shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Merus in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America cut their price target on Merus from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Merus from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Merus from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Merus from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.70.

Merus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

