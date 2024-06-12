Braidwell LP Boosts Stock Position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Braidwell LP grew its stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 71.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 495,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,800 shares during the period. Braidwell LP owned approximately 0.72% of Lantheus worth $30,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LNTH. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 150,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Lantheus by 42.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,538 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Lantheus by 1.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 832,367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $57,833,000 after acquiring an additional 15,004 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Lantheus by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Lantheus by 12.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 186,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,957,000 after acquiring an additional 20,602 shares during the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Lantheus Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:LNTH traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.46. The company had a trading volume of 109,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,782. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.20. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.20 and a 12-month high of $94.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $369.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.46 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 54.10% and a net margin of 33.72%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $26,219.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,836,227.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 12,873 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total transaction of $1,028,037.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,244 shares in the company, valued at $6,408,285.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total value of $26,219.49. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,836,227.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,928 shares of company stock valued at $2,530,098 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LNTH shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Lantheus from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley raised their target price on Lantheus from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Lantheus from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.17.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Lantheus

About Lantheus

(Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.