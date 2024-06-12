Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF) Short Interest Update

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,200 shares, an increase of 238.7% from the May 15th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 57.8 days.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of BPZZF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.70. 118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $12.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.50.

About Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trade-marks used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates and franchises Boston Pizza restaurants. The company was founded in 1964 and is based in Richmond, Canada.

