BOOK OF MEME (BOME) Price Tops $0.0101 on Exchanges

BOOK OF MEME (BOME) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 12th. BOOK OF MEME has a total market capitalization of $698.61 million and $247.67 million worth of BOOK OF MEME was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOOK OF MEME token can now be bought for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BOOK OF MEME has traded down 23.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BOOK OF MEME Token Profile

BOOK OF MEME’s total supply is 68,966,327,627 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,999,649,476 tokens. BOOK OF MEME’s official website is llwapirxnupqu7xw2fspfidormcfar7ek2yp65nu7k5opjwhdywq.arweave.net/wuwhojdthwp-9tfk8qbuiwrqr-rwsp91tpq656bhhi0. BOOK OF MEME’s official Twitter account is @darkfarms1.

Buying and Selling BOOK OF MEME

According to CryptoCompare, “BOOK OF MEME (BOME) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. BOOK OF MEME has a current supply of 68,966,327,627.43. The last known price of BOOK OF MEME is 0.00983189 USD and is down -1.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 173 active market(s) with $189,001,666.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://llwapirxnupqu7xw2fspfidormcfar7ek2yp65nu7k5opjwhdywq.arweave.net/WuwHojdtHwp-9tFk8qBuiwRQR-RWsP91tPq656bHHi0.”

