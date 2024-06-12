Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Senior Officer Daniel Brennan Sells 48,010 Shares

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 48,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.02, for a total value of C$4,273,941.42.
Daniel Brennan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 3rd, Daniel Brennan sold 28,038 shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.00, for a total value of C$1,962,660.00.
Bombardier, Inc. Class B Price Performance
Shares of BBD.B traded up C$1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$88.92. The stock had a trading volume of 552,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,158. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$72.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$59.16. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a twelve month low of C$39.87 and a twelve month high of C$94.24. The firm has a market cap of C$7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.99.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Bombardier, Inc. Class B Company Profile
Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.
