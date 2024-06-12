Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Senior Officer Daniel Brennan Sells 48,010 Shares

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 48,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.02, for a total value of C$4,273,941.42.

On Friday, May 3rd, Daniel Brennan sold 28,038 shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.00, for a total value of C$1,962,660.00.

Shares of BBD.B traded up C$1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$88.92. The stock had a trading volume of 552,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,158. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$72.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$59.16. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a twelve month low of C$39.87 and a twelve month high of C$94.24. The firm has a market cap of C$7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.99.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$95.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$90.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. CIBC lifted their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$91.00 to C$102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$99.70.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

