BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) Short Interest Update

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, an increase of 675.0% from the May 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DCF traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.68. 63,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,249. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 12 month low of $7.46 and a 12 month high of $8.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.43.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund

About BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 14.0% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $395,000. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the 1st quarter worth $422,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 78,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $647,000.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

