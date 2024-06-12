BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) Short Interest Update

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, an increase of 675.0% from the May 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE:DCF traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.68. 63,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,249. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 12 month low of $7.46 and a 12 month high of $8.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.43.
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th.
About BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.
