BMO Capital Markets Cuts Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target to $254.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $293.00 to $254.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the software company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ADSK. Piper Sandler Companies lifted their price target on Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho cut their target price on Autodesk from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $296.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $316.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.53.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Autodesk

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of Autodesk stock traded up $8.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $220.39. The company had a trading volume of 548,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Autodesk has a one year low of $192.01 and a one year high of $279.53. The firm has a market cap of $47.49 billion, a PE ratio of 52.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.44.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.10. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 75.01%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.66, for a total value of $141,163.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,216 shares in the company, valued at $8,525,218.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.66, for a total transaction of $141,163.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,525,218.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $457,645.79. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,621.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,988 shares of company stock worth $7,534,941 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 27.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 449,470 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $116,936,000 after purchasing an additional 96,703 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 567.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 20,235 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,269,000 after acquiring an additional 17,202 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Autodesk by 163.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 61,574 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $16,035,000 after purchasing an additional 38,196 shares during the period. Burney Co. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 29,727 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,741,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in Autodesk by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 66,727 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $17,377,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Autodesk

(Get Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.