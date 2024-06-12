B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $24.16

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.16 and last traded at $24.16, with a volume of 6182 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.74.

B&M European Value Retail Stock Down 2.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.27.

B&M European Value Retail Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.3667 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

About B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.

