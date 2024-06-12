Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Kingfisher Capital LLC

Kingfisher Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,852 shares during the quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $4,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 36,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after acquiring an additional 9,699 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Blackstone by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 367,841 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,158,000 after buying an additional 28,856 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Blackstone by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 254,099 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,267,000 after buying an additional 20,830 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth $855,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Blackstone by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 303,069 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,348,000 after buying an additional 15,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $119.48 per share, for a total transaction of $26,166.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,488.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BX shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $141.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (down from $129.00) on shares of Blackstone in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.65.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BX

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BX traded up $5.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,509,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,572,331. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.73 and its 200 day moving average is $123.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.81 billion, a PE ratio of 44.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.53. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.40 and a twelve month high of $133.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 117.31%.

About Blackstone

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.