BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU) Hits New 12-Month High at $58.99

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $58.99 and last traded at $58.99, with a volume of 397 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.38.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.79. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCTU. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

