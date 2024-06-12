BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.25

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Stock Up 1.2 %
BST stock traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $37.49. 23,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,938. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a one year low of $29.62 and a one year high of $37.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.56.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile
