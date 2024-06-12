BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.25

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Stock Up 1.2 %

BST stock traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $37.49. 23,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,938. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a one year low of $29.62 and a one year high of $37.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.56.

Get BlackRock Science and Technology Trust alerts:

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.