Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:BCX)

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.
BCX traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.19. 28,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,769. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $9.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.92.
