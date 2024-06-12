Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:BCX)

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Price Performance

BCX traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.19. 28,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,769. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $9.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.92.

About Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

