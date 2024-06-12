BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MQT)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.0% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Price Performance

NYSE MQT traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $10.24. 9,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,899. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.22. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a one year low of $8.59 and a one year high of $10.67.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

