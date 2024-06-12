BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (MPA) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.066 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Stock Performance

MPA opened at $12.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.86. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $12.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Company Profile

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 3,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.12 per share, for a total transaction of $44,734.92. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,078,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,192,038.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have bought a total of 62,121 shares of company stock worth $745,687 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.