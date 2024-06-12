BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MHD)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0525 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MHD traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $12.05. The stock had a trading volume of 35,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,976. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a twelve month low of $9.92 and a twelve month high of $12.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.81.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

