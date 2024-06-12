BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 204,100 shares, an increase of 509.3% from the May 15th total of 33,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 235,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:ECAT traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.73. 150,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,217. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $17.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.90 and a 200 day moving average of $16.67.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.297 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.10%. This is a positive change from BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

In other BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 107,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,807,290.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 27,910,443 shares in the company, valued at $470,570,068.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 427,748 shares of company stock valued at $7,280,661.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Americana Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 145,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 791.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 33,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

About BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

