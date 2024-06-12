BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (BGY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on June 28th

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE BGY traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.58. 13,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,435. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a twelve month low of $4.68 and a twelve month high of $5.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.34.
About BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Autodesk’s Quarterly Results Could Drive It Back to Recent Highs
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- A Bubble is Brewing in Oracle Stock, and it’s Only Getting Bigger
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.