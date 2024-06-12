BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (BGY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on June 28th

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BGY traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.58. 13,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,435. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a twelve month low of $4.68 and a twelve month high of $5.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.34.

About BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

