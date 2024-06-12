BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (CII) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0995 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Shares of NYSE:CII traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $19.91. The company had a trading volume of 25,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,462. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $16.76 and a twelve month high of $19.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.06.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

