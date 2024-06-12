BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (CII) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0995 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:CII traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $19.91. The company had a trading volume of 25,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,462. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $16.76 and a twelve month high of $19.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.06.
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Autodesk’s Quarterly Results Could Drive It Back to Recent Highs
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- A Bubble is Brewing in Oracle Stock, and it’s Only Getting Bigger
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.