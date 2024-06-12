BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (HYT) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0779 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Stock Performance
HYT traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.77. 47,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,279. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.57. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a 1-year low of $8.18 and a 1-year high of $9.96.
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Company Profile
