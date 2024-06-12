BitTorrent-New (BTT) One Day Volume Hits $84.37 Million

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. During the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. One BitTorrent-New token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. BitTorrent-New has a market cap of $1.03 billion and approximately $84.37 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000169 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001232 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000814 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001278 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001175 BTC.

BitTorrent-New is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent [New] (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent [New] has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 968,246,428,571,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent [New] is 0.00000104 USD and is down -0.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 161 active market(s) with $117,423,609.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent-New should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

