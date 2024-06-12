Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a decline of 77.2% from the May 15th total of 56,100 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Benitec Biopharma Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ BNTC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.47. The company had a trading volume of 21,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,616. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Benitec Biopharma has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $10.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.04.

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JMP Securities upped their price target on Benitec Biopharma from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Benitec Biopharma

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Benitec Biopharma stock. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 189,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned about 7.42% of Benitec Biopharma as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

About Benitec Biopharma

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference-based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.

