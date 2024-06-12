Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $49.25

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $49.25 and last traded at $49.10, with a volume of 46462 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on BLTE. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

Get Belite Bio alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Belite Bio

Belite Bio Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.29 and a beta of -1.43.

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Belite Bio, Inc will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Belite Bio stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Belite Bio as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Belite Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting retinal degenerative eye diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in autosomal recessive Stargardt disease and geographic atrophy patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Belite Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belite Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.