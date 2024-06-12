Beldex (BDX) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.38 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 12th. Over the last week, Beldex has traded 19.8% higher against the dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for $0.0397 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beldex has a market cap of $255.99 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,629.18 or 0.05198910 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.47 or 0.00047950 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00009499 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00014654 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00015427 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00011203 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,924,960,366 coins and its circulating supply is 6,447,580,366 coins. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.