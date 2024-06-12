Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BAYN) Trading Down 2.2%

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BAYN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €27.43 ($29.49) and last traded at €27.48 ($29.54). Approximately 2,698,037 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €28.09 ($30.20).

The company has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.67, a PEG ratio of 36.39 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €27.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is €29.44.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and digital solutions, and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

