Barometer Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KE by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in KE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in KE by 358.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 7,737 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of KE during the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of KE by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BEKE shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.10 price objective on shares of KE in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of KE from $23.90 to $21.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on KE from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

KE Trading Up 2.9 %

KE stock opened at $16.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of -0.72. KE Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.44 and a 1-year high of $20.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.81 and a 200-day moving average of $14.93.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. KE had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Research analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.351 per share. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. KE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.61%.

KE Company Profile

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

