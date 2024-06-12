Barometer Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HSBC by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of HSBC by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of HSBC during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HSBC by 198.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of HSBC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HSBC alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $761.75.

HSBC Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $44.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $166.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.58. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $35.30 and a 1 year high of $45.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. HSBC had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

HSBC Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.14%.

HSBC Company Profile

(Free Report)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.