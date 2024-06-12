Barometer Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 2,775.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 16,874 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 672,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,938,000 after buying an additional 57,413 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,802,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $356,036,000 after buying an additional 170,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 38,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ascendis Pharma A/S currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.44.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ASND opened at $131.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.30 and its 200-day moving average is $135.34. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $85.08 and a 1-year high of $161.00.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.57) by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $103.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.72 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 16,574.15% and a negative net margin of 152.68%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

