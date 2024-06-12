Barometer Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 93.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 142,040 shares during the quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLF. Canoe Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 7,959.7% in the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 45,648,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,367,326,000 after buying an additional 45,082,012 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sun Life Financial by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,472,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,096,640,000 after buying an additional 361,798 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 15,665,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $816,424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035,394 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Sun Life Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,925,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,388,000 after acquiring an additional 27,027 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,725,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,371,000 after purchasing an additional 673,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SLF shares. Argus upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Sun Life Financial Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of SLF stock opened at $48.77 on Wednesday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.57 and a 12-month high of $55.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.00. The company has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.00.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.25 billion. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 16.97%. On average, research analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a $0.588 dividend. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is presently 60.10%.

Sun Life Financial Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

