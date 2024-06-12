Barometer Capital Management Inc. Invests $119,000 in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Baidu during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Baidu during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Baidu by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,043 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BIDU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Baidu from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Baidu from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Macquarie cut shares of Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Baidu from $181.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Baidu has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.93.

Baidu Stock Performance

Baidu stock opened at $94.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.69 and a 200-day moving average of $106.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.32 and a 1 year high of $156.98. The company has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.52.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

