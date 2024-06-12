Barometer Capital Management Inc. Has $628,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 45.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 28,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 7,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Price Performance

XME opened at $60.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.87 and its 200 day moving average is $58.84. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.01 and a fifty-two week high of $65.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.20.

About SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.