Barometer Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,000 PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PHI. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in PLDT by 291.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in PLDT by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PLDT during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PLDT during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in PLDT in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of PLDT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

Shares of PLDT stock opened at $24.32 on Wednesday. PLDT Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.02 and a twelve month high of $30.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.61.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. PLDT had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $968.85 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that PLDT Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. The company operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. It offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

