Barometer Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,900 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BVN. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 29.0% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 22,825 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 24,960.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,270 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237 shares during the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 105.3% in the third quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 29,662 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 584,400 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 9.9% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 159,641 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 21.1% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 26,119 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BVN opened at $16.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.93 and a 200-day moving average of $15.32. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. ( NYSE:BVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $246.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.25 million. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a return on equity of 0.76% and a net margin of 1.91%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th were paid a $0.0726 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 17th. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.69%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, development, construction, and operation of mineral processing business. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

