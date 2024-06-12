Barometer Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 21,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NWG. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in NatWest Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in NatWest Group in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Five Oceans Advisors bought a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Moreno Evelyn V bought a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NWG opened at $8.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.51. NatWest Group plc has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $8.48.

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that NatWest Group plc will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

