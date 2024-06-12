Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Shares Sold by Greenwich Investment Management Inc.

Greenwich Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Barings BDC were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 1,692.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 266,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 252,079 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the 4th quarter worth $1,533,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,691,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,510,000 after purchasing an additional 161,127 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the 3rd quarter worth $913,000. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 3,026,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,968,000 after purchasing an additional 79,150 shares during the period. 44.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Barings BDC from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Barings BDC Price Performance

Shares of Barings BDC stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $9.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 511,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,542. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.58 and a 52-week high of $10.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.66.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, May 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Barings BDC had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 45.35%. The business had revenue of $69.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barings BDC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.63%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Barings BDC news, insider Michael Freno acquired 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $267,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,240.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

