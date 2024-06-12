Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Holdings Raised by Point72 Europe London LLP

Point72 Europe London LLP increased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 808,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 150,635 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises approximately 3.4% of Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $27,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 431.0% in the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 192.3% in the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Bank of America stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.86. 44,344,844 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,055,254. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.31. The firm has a market cap of $303.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $40.19.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. Bank of America’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.26.

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

