Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Holdings Increased by TFG Asset Management GP Ltd

TFG Asset Management GP Ltd grew its position in shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the quarter. Bally’s accounts for approximately 5.0% of TFG Asset Management GP Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd owned approximately 3.29% of Bally’s worth $20,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Bally’s by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. grew its position in Bally’s by 25.0% in the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Bally’s by 35.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Bally’s in the third quarter worth about $358,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bally’s by 200.1% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 39,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 26,640 shares during the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BALY traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.36. 95,822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,786. Bally’s Co. has a 52-week low of $7.28 and a 52-week high of $16.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.01 and its 200-day moving average is $12.46.

Bally’s ( NYSE:BALY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($3.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($2.48). Bally’s had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a negative return on equity of 36.63%. The business had revenue of $618.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bally’s Co. will post -7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Bally’s from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bally’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

Bally's Corporation operates as a casino-entertainment company. It owns and manages casinos across 10 states, a golf course in New York, a horse racetrack in Colorado, and has access to OSB licenses in 18 states. It also owns Bally's Interactive International, an online gaming operator; Bally Bet, a sports betting platform; and Bally Casino, an iCasino platform.

