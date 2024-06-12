Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Hits New 1-Year High at $36.98

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.98 and last traded at $36.54, with a volume of 92993 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.13.

AXTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.23.

The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.27.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.08. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 21.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AXTA. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1,856.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,866,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $199,288,000 after buying an additional 5,566,757 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $82,878,000. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $66,346,000. Kinetic Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,603,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,470,860 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $362,366,000 after buying an additional 1,415,723 shares during the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

