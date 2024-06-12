AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVVH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVVH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 88.9% from the May 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 685,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
AVVAA World Health Care Products Stock Down 9.1 %
AVVAA World Health Care Products stock traded down 0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting 0.00. 7,514,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,958. AVVAA World Health Care Products has a fifty-two week low of 0.00 and a fifty-two week high of 0.00.
About AVVAA World Health Care Products
