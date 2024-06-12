Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Trading 8.7% Higher

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 8.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $113.73 and last traded at $113.30. 388,097 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 778,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CAR. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $145.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $190.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Avis Budget Group from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Northcoast Research raised Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $202.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.57.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group Trading Up 7.0 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 2.26.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported ($3.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.65) by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 480.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.72 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 12.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Avis Budget Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 119.2% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 101.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 15,550.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network, as well as the Budget brand, a supplier of vehicle rental and other mobility solutions focused primarily on more value-conscious customers comprising Budget car rental, and Budget Truck, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of dealer-operated and company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.